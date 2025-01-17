Powell provided 23 points (7-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-9 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 26 minutes during Thursday's 118-89 win over the Trail Blazers.

Powell was the only Clipper who reached the 20-point mark in this win, and he continues to have an impressive season even when sharing the court alongside other ball-dominant players such as James Harden and Kawhi Leonard. Powell has scored at least 20 points in five of his last six outings and is averaging 24.2 points per game in that span.