Powell (hamstring) is out for Friday's game versus the Timberwolves, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Powell will miss his sixth straight contest Friday after being downgraded from questionable to out due to a left hamstring strain. Amir Coffey will likely continue to start in his absence. Powell's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Denver.
More News
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Questionable to play Friday•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Missing fifth straight game•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Iffy for Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Out again Monday•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Remaining sidelined Sunday•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Progressing well from injury•