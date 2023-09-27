Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank said Wednesday that George (knee) will be a full participant at training camp, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

George missed the final eight games of the 2022-23 regular season as well as the postseason due to a right knee sprain. He was slated to resume workouts at the end of May, so it's not surprising to see him good to go for training camp. Kawhi Leonard (knee) is also expected to be a full participant, so with their two superstars back in action, the Clippers could work their way back into championship contention. Before the injury, George was playing at an extremely high level, averaging 25.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.4 steals in 36.0 minutes across 22 appearances.