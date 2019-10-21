Coach Doc Rivers admitted Sunday that he's uncertain when George (shoulders) will be ready for full-contact activity, Mark Medina of USA Today reports.

The Clippers have yet to reveal a definitive timeline for George to make his season and team debut, though Rivers said about a week and a half ago that the star forward would be sidelined for at least the first 10 games. That makes it safe to rule George out through around mid-November, and his absence could drag into December if he hits any snags in his recovery from offseason surgery on both of his shoulders. Maurice Harkless and JaMychal Green are expected to see extra run at forward alongside Kawhi Leonard while George is on the mend.