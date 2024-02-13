George ended with 18 points (5-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Monday's 121-100 loss to Minnesota.

George and Kawhi Leonard were both off their game in the loss and allowed the game to get away from them in the third quarter. Although the Clippers have enjoyed success over the past month, they depend on nightly production from their elite players. They will be tested before the All-Star break with two tough opponents in away games versus he Warriors and the Thunder.