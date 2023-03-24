Westbrook posted 24 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and one block in 30 minutes during Thursday's 127-105 victory over the Thunder.

With Paul George (knee) out of action, Westbrook served as Los Angeles' de facto No. 2 offensive option behind Kawhi Leonard. The veteran point guard rose to the challenge, finishing second on the team in scoring and tying for the lead with seven assists. Westbrook figures to continue to see ample room for production with George expected to miss multiple weeks, so he should be able to improve upon the 10.9 points per game he was averaging across his previous seven contests entering Thursday.