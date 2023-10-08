Westbrook (rest) will not play in Sunday's preseason game against Utah, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Westbrook will get the night off as the Clippers kick off their exhibition schedule. The veteran will likely see limited action throughout the preseason.
