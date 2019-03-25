Johnson-Odom (foot) agreed to a contract Monday with Pallacanestro Reggiana of the Italian League, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.com reports.

Though he was sidelined with a foot injury while the Iowa Wolves concluded their G League season Friday, Johnson-Odom presumably expects to be healthy enough to contribute for the Italian club for the remainder of its 2018-19 campaign. Once available, the 29-year-old should claim a key role in the Pallacanestro Reggiana after averaging 22.5 points, 4.5 boards, 4.3 assists, 1.9 triples and 1.5 steals in 34.7 minutes per game with Iowa prior to getting hurt.