Johnson-Odom contributed 16 points (6-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block in the loss Wednesday to Raptors 905.

Johnson-Odom has seen his staggering workload drop a slight amount through 12 games, as the 29-year-old is averaging 36.3 minutes per contest. Consistently one of the top scorers on his team through three separate stints in the G League, Wednesday's 11 rebounds was uncharacteristic for the diminutive guard and likely won't be something Johnson-Odom can repeat on a consistent basis moving forward.