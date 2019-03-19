Darius Johnson-Odom: Out Saturday
Johnson-Odom (foot) did not play in Saturday's win over the Herd.
Johnson-Odom has missed the past two games with what is being described as a foot injury, but it's unclear how severe the injury might be. The point guard had played in every game for the Wolves prior to Wednesday, averaging 22.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 34.7 minutes per game.
