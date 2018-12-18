Darius Johnson-Odom: Scores 36 in win
Johnson-Odom scored 36 points (9-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 14-14 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block in the 119-112 win Monday over the Skyforce.
Johnson-Odom put together easily his best outing this season, constantly finding his way to the line en route to 36 points. Despite coming off the bench, Johnson-Odom played the most minutes (38) of anyone on the Wolves and will continue to be one of the primary scorers for his team.
