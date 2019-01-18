Darius Johnson-Odom: Tallies 29 points
Johnson-Odom scored 29 points (9-21 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 8-8 FT) while registering six rebounds, two assists and a steal in the loss Wednesday to the Skyforce.
Johnson-Odom and Canyon Barry acted as the two leading scorers for the Wolves, each nearing 30 points while the rest of the team managed to total in the high teens. A massive amount of absentee players left Iowa with only seven active players, and it was clear throughout the contest that Johnson-Odom's heroics were superseded by the lack of depth. The former Marquette guard is averaging 21.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists and has yet to miss a G League game this season.
More News
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...