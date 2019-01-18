Johnson-Odom scored 29 points (9-21 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 8-8 FT) while registering six rebounds, two assists and a steal in the loss Wednesday to the Skyforce.

Johnson-Odom and Canyon Barry acted as the two leading scorers for the Wolves, each nearing 30 points while the rest of the team managed to total in the high teens. A massive amount of absentee players left Iowa with only seven active players, and it was clear throughout the contest that Johnson-Odom's heroics were superseded by the lack of depth. The former Marquette guard is averaging 21.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists and has yet to miss a G League game this season.