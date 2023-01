Morsell logged 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals across 28 minutes during the 905's 126-123 win Sunday at Sioux Falls.

Morsell is averaging 7.1 points across his seven G League games as a member of the 905, whom he transferred to after being part of the Stars before late-December. He is expected to be one of the 905's backup guards, even when a starter like Dalano Banton (hip) will sit out injured.