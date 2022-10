The Jazz waived Morsell on Tuesday, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

If Morsell clears waivers, he'll likely return to the organization via a G League deal. The 6-foot-5 wing averaged 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals across 29.7 minutes during his final collegiate season at Marquette.