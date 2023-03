Morsell logged 20 points (9-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 26 minutes during the 905's 124-102 loss to Lakeland on Thursday.

Morsell scored at least 20 points for the first time as a member of the 905. Though the 905's starting backcourt alternates between those who go up and down from their NBA affiliate's roster, Morsell remains preferred as a substitute.