Nwaba totaled 17 points (5-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 124-120 win over the Skyhawks.

Nwaba was unable to top 20 points for a third consecutive game Friday, but he had increased production on the boards and posted his fourth double-double of the season in the win. The 30-year-old has also scored in double figures in nine of his last 10 appearances.