David Stockton: Double-doubles in loss
Stockton posted 30 points (12-24 FG, 1-11 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds and four steals in Saturday's loss to the Vipers.
Stockton's double-double earned team-highs for the Lakers in both points (30) and assists (10). Despite the effort, South Bay still came up short. The 28-year-old has put together 16.1 points and 8.7 assists per game this season.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...