Stockton posted 30 points (12-24 FG, 1-11 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds and four steals in Saturday's loss to the Vipers.

Stockton's double-double earned team-highs for the Lakers in both points (30) and assists (10). Despite the effort, South Bay still came up short. The 28-year-old has put together 16.1 points and 8.7 assists per game this season.