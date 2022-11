Stockton managed 11 points (4-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 22 minutes during Sunday's 103-102 win over Motor City.

Stockton failed to extend his double-double streak to four games, but he was still efficient offensively. Across four appearances with Fort Wayne, the 31-year-old has averaged 11.2 points, 8.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 29.0 minutes per game.