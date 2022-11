Stockton (COVID-19) notched 10 points (4-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 assists, three rebounds and two steals in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 143-101 win over the Charge.

Stockton had been sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols and made his first appearance since Nov. 5. The 31-year-old was inefficient from the field but still mustered his second double-double in as many games for the Mad Ants this season.