David Stockton: Waived by Kings
Stockton was waved by the Kings on Sunday, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Stockton played in two games during the preseason, one of which was a fantastic showing. During a 106-117 loss against the Warriors on Friday, Stockton scored 23 points and accumulated eight assists over 29 minutes. He was efficient as well, as he made nine of his 12 shots from the field. However, it didn't prove to be enough of a contribution to secure a spot on the team's roster as the regular season approaches.
More News
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...