Stockton was waved by the Kings on Sunday, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Stockton played in two games during the preseason, one of which was a fantastic showing. During a 106-117 loss against the Warriors on Friday, Stockton scored 23 points and accumulated eight assists over 29 minutes. He was efficient as well, as he made nine of his 12 shots from the field. However, it didn't prove to be enough of a contribution to secure a spot on the team's roster as the regular season approaches.