Davon Reed: Huge outing in G League
Reed posted a game-high 29 points (10-20 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go with 11 rebounds, eight assists and three steals across 41 minutes Wednesday for Sioux Falls in its 123-117 loss to Iowa.
After logging 31 appearances at the NBA level between his first two professional seasons, Reed has played exclusively at the G League level in 2019-20 after being waived by the Heat during the preseason. On the back of Wednesday's stellar outing, Reed is averaging 12.4 points (on 37.8 percent shooting from the field), 6.6 boards, 3.6 assists, 2.2 triples and 1.0 steal in 33.0 minutes per game over 32 outings with Sioux Falls.
