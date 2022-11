Valentine totaled 17 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3PT, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 35 minutes Sunday against Delaware.

Valentine enjoyed an efficient night shooting the basketball and also showcase his rebounding and passing skills. This marks his first triple-double of the 2022-23 season and his second game in a row with double-digit rebounds.