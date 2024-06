Eubanks announced Friday he is declining his $2.6 million player option from the Suns for 2024-25 and will become an unrestricted free agent, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Eubanks will hit free agency after averaging 5.1 points and 4.3 rebounds in 15.6 minutes across 75 appearances, including six starts, for Phoenix in 2023-24. Eubanks will likely continue to operate as a backup center for a different team if he finds a new destination in free agency.