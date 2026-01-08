Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Could return Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coward (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder.
Coward is in danger of missing his third straight game while dealing with a left ankle sprain. Vince Williams (knee) is also questionable, meaning Cam Spencer and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope could be in for big nights if either player is eventually ruled out.
