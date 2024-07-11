Jackson hit 7-of-14 shots for 18 points, eight rebounds, two assists, three triples and three steals across 33 minutes during Wednesday's Summer League loss to the Thunder.

While most of Jackson's stat line was great, his six turnovers were certainly less-than-stellar. Jackson posted some solid stat lines last season while logging big minutes for a team that was missing most of their key guys, but it'll be tough for him to replicate that success in Year 2 if Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke are healthy.