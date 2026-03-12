Grizzlies' GG Jackson: Returning to first unit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson will start Thursday's game against Dallas.
Jackson came off the bench Tuesday in Philly, but he'll rejoin the starting lineup Thursday evening, bumping Taylor Hendricks back to a reserve role. There will be plenty of minutes to go around for both Jackson and Hendricks considering Memphis has only seven active players for Thursday's matchup.
