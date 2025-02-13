Jackson ended with 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 128-114 loss to the Clippers.

Jackson came in handy off the bench with Ja Morant taking a seat in the back-to-back. While Scotty Pippen and Luke Kennard have been Morant's direct replacements in recent weeks, the South Carolina product rotated in for some backcourt work as Desmond Bane's backup during the loss. Although Jackson pops for big numbers on occasion, he's not consistent enough to warrant serious fantasy consideration.