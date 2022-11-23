Morant (ankle) is active for Tuesday's game against the Kings, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

After being originally ruled doubtful then questionable, Morant will return to the lineup despite nursing a Grade 1 ankle sprain which he suffered during the team's win over the Thunder on Friday. Morant will presumably resume his normal starting role versus the Kings which will move teammate Tyus Jones back to the bench. The former Murray State star has averaged 28.6 points, 7.1 assists and 6.2 rebounds across 14 previous starts this year.