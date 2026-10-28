Morant accumulated 23 points (9-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and four assists over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 136-129 win over the Lakers.

Morant was extremely efficient in the win, hitting nine of his 13 shots and scoring on back-to-back midrange jumpers to put Portland up five in the final minutes. The guard has fit in quickly alongside Damian Lillard and Deni Avdija, giving the Blazers another closer in a balanced attack. Thursday's matchup with Memphis carries extra intrigue as he faces his former team.