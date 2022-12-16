Morant closed Thursday's 142-101 victory over Milwaukee with 25 points (9-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 26 minutes.

Morant did the majority of his work in the first half, as he wasn't needed much in the second half of a blowout victory. He knocked down his field goals at a clip of 42.9 percent and also recorded a steal for his fourth straight matchup. The star point guard is averaging 25.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 9.4 assists and 1.4 steals over his last seven games.