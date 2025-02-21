Morant (knee) posted 12 points (4-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and six assists across 30 minutes in Thursday's 127-113 loss to Indiana.

Morant was back in action for the Grizzlies' first game coming out of the All-Star break after he was sidelined for the team's 128-114 loss to the Clippers on Feb. 12 due to right knee soreness. Though the point guard wasn't operating with any restrictions, an awful shooting night led to a disappointing stat line. The Grizzlies will wrap up a back-to-back set Friday in Orlando, and Morant could be a candidate to sit out that contest to receive more maintenance for his knee.