Grizzlies' Jaylen Wells: Another quiet outing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wells accumulated 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-9 3Pt) and three rebounds across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 139-129 loss to the 76ers.
Wells continues to underwhelm as a fantasy asset despite solid workloads in Memphis. Overall this season, he holds averages of 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.9 three-pointers in 26.6 minutes per contest.
