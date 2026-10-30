Wells logged 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt) and one rebound across 25 minutes during Thursday's 124-103 win over the Trail Blazers.

Wells scored double digits for the fifth straight game to begin the season, but offered very little in terms of supporting numbers. While he is technically a top 100 player this season, he is averaging just 13.8 points, 2.2 three-pointers and 1.2 steals in 28.1 minutes per game. His overall value is being fueled by unsustainable shooting, currently sitting at 56.8 percent from the field. Looking forward, he should be viewed as nothing more than a points streamer, outside of deeper leagues.