Caldwell-Pope (jaw) exited Friday's 117-116 loss to the Thunder in the second quarter and did not return.

Caldwell-Pope was deemed doubtful to return after exiting in the second frame. He finished with two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 10 minutes. The veteran guard's status will be worth monitoring ahead of Sunday's game against the Nets. If he's unable to suit up, Vince Williams and GG Jackson are candidates to see increased playing time off the bench.