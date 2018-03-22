Hawks' Antonius Cleveland: Out again Thursday
Cleveland (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Kings, KL Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.
Cleveland is set to miss a 13th straight game, as he's yet to shake a lingering ankle injury. Considering the Hawks are heading into a back-to-back set, it wouldn't be surprising if Cleveland also was held out of Friday's matchup with the Warriors. That said, the Hawks haven't provided any sort of timetable for a return, so he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis.
