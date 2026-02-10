McCollum produced 38 points (12-25 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 9-11 FT), four steals, two assists and one rebound in 33 minutes during Monday's 138-116 loss to the Timberwolves.

McCollum caught fire offensively, pouring in a game-high 38 points for his best scoring output since Nov. 25 while making his second start with the Hawks. Entering Monday, his production had been nearly identical between stops, as he averaged 17.4 points, 3.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds on 46.4 percent shooting from the field and 35.3 percent from deep in 14 games with Atlanta, compared to 18.8 points, 3.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds on 45.4 percent shooting and 39.3 percent from three in 35 games with Washington prior to the trade.