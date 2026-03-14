McCollum posted 30 points (10-18 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 27 minutes during the Hawks' 122-99 win over the Bucks on Saturday.

McCollum led both teams in scoring Saturday, with 19 of his 30 points coming in the second half. It was the third time this season that the veteran guard connected on at least seven triples, and in the process, he surpassed Hall of Fame forward Paul Pierce for 16th place on the NBA's all-time made threes list. McCollum has started in each of the Hawks' last nine games, and over that span he has averaged 17.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.1 assist and 2.1 threes over 28.2 minutes per game.