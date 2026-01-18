Kispert ended with 16 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 23 minutes during Saturday's 132-106 loss to the Celtics.

Kispert scored at least 16 points for the second time in the past three games, albeit as a result of multiple injuries. While he does have the ability to score in bunches, this doesn't feel like a situation where fantasy managers need to overreact. At this stage, he is simply a wait-and-watch player, outside of deeper formats.