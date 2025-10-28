Daniels only scored two points (1-8 FG) but added seven rebounds, three steals and two assists across 34 minutes in Monday's 128-123 loss to Chicago.

Daniels has yet to eclipse double digits in scoring to begin the season, but has provided steady value on the defensive end, averaging 2.0 steals and 0.5 blocks. His efficiency from the field and the free-throw line is jarring (32.0 percent from the field, 50.0 percent from the free-throw line), and in order for Daniels to be considered a top fantasy option that he was thought to be prior to the season, he has to improve in those areas.