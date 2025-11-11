Johnson notched 16 points (7-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes during Monday's 105-102 victory over the Clippers.

Johnson flirted with a triple-double Monday, finishing two assists shy while notching his third double-double of the season in a narrow victory. The Duke product entered the 2025-26 campaign with lofty expectations and has largely delivered, averaging 20.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals through nine games. The lone blemish has been his outside shooting, as Johnson has connected on just 21.7 percent of his threes and made multiple triples in a game only once this season, though that hasn't hindered his overall production.