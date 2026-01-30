default-cbs-image
Johnson (calf) is questionable for Saturday's game in Indiana.

Johnson sat out Thursday's loss to the Rockets due to the calf issue, and now he's in danger of missing his second straight game. If Johnson sits again, that Vit Krejci would have another chance to start, and guys like Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Corey Kispert and CJ McCollum would be asked to step it up on offense.

