Collins recorded 22 points (9-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 119-117 win over the Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Better late than never is what they say, and this was certainly the case Tuesday. After a poor showing thus far in the playoffs, Collins finally rediscovered some form right when the Hawks needed it the most. Based on his inconsistent production this season, stringing two strong games together could prove difficult for Collins. Hawks fans will be hoping he can build off this effort as they attempt to send the series to a seventh game.