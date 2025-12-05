Porzingis, who's officially listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Nuggets due to an illness, was spotted getting shots up after the Hawks' morning shootaround, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Porzingis has missed four straight games due to an illness, allowing Onyeka Okongwu to see extended action. This past offseason, Porzingis was diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, commonly referred to as POTS, and it can be a recurring ailment that zaps a person's energy. If Porzingis is cleared to suit up Friday, he'll likely face heavy restrictions for at least a few games.