Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Available Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porzingis (knee) is available for Thursday's game against the Spurs.
The veteran big man is set to return after missing three straight games due to right knee soreness. With Porzingis back, Onyeka Okongwu is expected to move back to the bench. Porzingis has been productive when available, averaging 17.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 blocks, but he has yet to play more than 30 minutes in a game this season, suggesting Atlanta may be monitoring his workload.
