Porzingis is active but not starting Friday's game against the Nuggets, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Porzingis has been cleared to return from a four-game absence due to illness, but he'll be under a minutes restriction and come off the bench. He had started in all 12 of his appearances this season. Porzingis is averaging 18.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 blocks across 26.3 minutes. Onyeka Okongwu will start at center Friday.