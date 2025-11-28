Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Downgraded to questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porzingis (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.
Porzingis was a very late addition to the injury report, presumably after waking up under the weather. If Porzingis can't go, Onyeka Okongwu would likely have a higher floor in fantasy, and Mouhamed Gueye could pick up some backup center minutes for Atlanta.
