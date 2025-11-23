Porzingis ended with 30 points (11-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks across 33 minutes during Saturday's 115-98 win over the Pelicans.

The 30-point mark was a season-high output for Porzingis. Even though two games are not enough of a sample size to draw meaningful conclusions, he's shot 18-for-27 from the field and 4-for-9 from three-point range in his two appearances since returning from a three-game absence due to a knee injury. Porzingis should be a must-start player in all formats as long as he's healthy, but given that he's already missed six games in 2025-26, that's far from a certainty.