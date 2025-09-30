Porzingis dealt with a mysterious illness while with the Celtics, but he hasn't had any issues since he returned to action with Latvia during EuroBasket, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Porzingis was traded to the Hawks on June 24. He'll get a fresh start after a disappointing 2024-25 campaign with Boston. The veteran big man played in 42 regular-season games last season, averaging 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 blocks per game, shooting 48.3 percent from the field and a career-high 41.2 percent from deep.