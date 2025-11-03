Porzingis chipped in 15 points (5-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and one block across 28 minutes during Sunday's 117-109 loss to Cleveland.

The star big man notched his first double-double of the season, though he was blanked from three-point range for the first time this year. With Trae Young (knee) out, Porzingis should have more playmaking responsibilities on his plate for the time being. Porzingis has averaged 18.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 blocks in 25.4 minutes per contest over his first five games, but he's failed to reach the 30-minute marker in 2025-26.