Porzingis (Achilles) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets.

Porzingis was a late addition to Friday's injury report due to left Achilles tendinitis, and the injury will prevent him from playing in Friday's contest. Mouhamed Gueye is in line for more minutes off the bench in Porzingis' absence. Porzingis' next opportunity to play is Sunday against the Warriors.