Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Not playing Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porzingis (Achilles) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets.
Porzingis was a late addition to Friday's injury report due to left Achilles tendinitis, and the injury will prevent him from playing in Friday's contest. Mouhamed Gueye is in line for more minutes off the bench in Porzingis' absence. Porzingis' next opportunity to play is Sunday against the Warriors.
More News
-
Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Late addition to injury report•
-
Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Struggles off bench•
-
Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Cleared to face Raptors•
-
Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Won't play vs. Toronto•
-
Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Shooting woes in win•
-
Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Scores 16 points in limited minutes•